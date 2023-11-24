Toll workers arrears: Many are suffering, just pay them - Agbodza to government

Ranking Member on Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament, Governs Kwame Agbodza

Ranking Member on the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament, Governs Kwame Agbodza, have bemoaned government's refusal to settle the arrears owed the former road toll collectors, especially, those with disabilities.

According to him, many toll workers who were relieved of their post were experiencing excruciating hardship and needed to be given their due to serve as shock absorbers for them in these tough times.



Speaking in an interview with Citi News, the lawmaker said it is unfortunate government has reneged on its promise of finding them jobs.



He noted that the least government could do is to pay their severance package as promised.



Mr Agbodza said, “At least give them what they are entitled to; many of them are struggling already. I don’t even know whether the entire amount of money is even GH¢5 million. It’s not something we should be discussing. They should just pay them, so I’m going to actually make an appeal to the government again.”



"Some of them come to me here [Parliament] to talk to me; some of them are even NPP card-bearing members who were given jobs. They are Ghanaians, I’m okay with that. I don’t think it’s right for the government to completely renege on its promise of finding them jobs, which has failed, and at least paying them their severance package. I think it’s totally unacceptable,” he added.



Background

Toll collection in Ghana stopped on November 18, 2021, as Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced plans to abolish tolls in the 2022 budget.



Following the Finance Minister's announcement, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwaku Amoako Atta, directed the halt of toll collection across the country, effective from midnight on November 18, 2021.



By the next morning, toll collection centers were empty, and personnel were no longer collecting tolls. While drivers welcomed the directive, traders expressed concern about the impact on their livelihoods.



However, this decision faced opposition from the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, who deemed it unlawful, stating that the ban on toll collection was a policy proposal in the budget and should not have been implemented immediately.



Meanwhile, the former tollbooth workers claimed they are yet to be paid the outstanding salaries and given alternate employment as promised by government.



SA/NOQ

Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.