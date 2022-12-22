Top 5 most read business news of 2022

File photo

The year has been quite an eventful year in the world of business - the good, the bad and some uncertainties. From the depreciation of the Ghana cedi against major trading currencies, especially the US dollar at the start of the year to it regaining its strength in the past weeks.

Fuel prices, on the other hand, have also witnessed a downward review and is selling at GH¢13 and some pesewas.



But GhanaWeb Business in this article highlights the most-read business stories of 2022.



Guyana to export 120 ready-made houses to Ghana



Guyana’s Finance Minister, Dr Ashni Singh, in January this year said his country was ready to export 120 prefabricated houses to Ghana.



Prefabricated houses are built beforehand and would just have to be assembled at their destination, he stated.



These ready-made houses are expected to measure some 700 square feet.

Read the full story originally published on January 28, 2022 by www.ghanaweb.com.



Ghana’s economic situation is very serious, be transparent with citizens – World Bank to government



On March 8, 2022, the World Bank entreated the Government of Ghana to be transparent with citizens on the country's economic situation.



According to the Country Director of World Bank for Ghana, Pierre Laporte, government was likely to face a tough time in its bid to restore the country's macro-economic stability.



He said this at a public lecture in Accra on Monday, March 7, 2022.



Read the full story originally published on March 8, 2022 by www.ghanaweb.com.

‘The Ghanaian cedi is a central bank junk currency’ - Renowned US economist



Renowned economist in the United States of America, Professor Steve Hanke, described the Ghanaian cedi as a central bank junk currency - one that is unreliable on both international and domestic markets.



According to him, the cedi had depreciated by 29.5% against major trading currencies, especially the US dollar from January 2020 to July 2022.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Professor Hanke said, “By my calculations, the Ghana cedi has depreciated 29.5% against the USD since January 2020. The Ghanaian cedi is a central bank junk currency.”



Read the full story originally published on July 11, 2022 by www.ghanaweb.com.



World’s largest passenger aircraft lands in Accra for second historic time

Ghana in September this year witnessed another historic landing of the world's largest passenger aircraft, British Airways A380.



According to former Ghanaian Emirates pilot, Captain Solomon Quainoo the landing of the largest passenger aircraft at the Kotoka International Airport shows that it can handle such fleet in the country.



Read the full story originally published on September 30, 2022 by www.ghanaweb.com.



Cement prices increase again?



The price of cement went up again in November 2022 to sell at GH¢95 from the initial GH¢80.



According to Ghanaian broadcaster Bridget Otoo, the price of the product has witnessed more than 30 cedis increment since August 2022.

She made this known in a post on micro-blogging site - Twitter.



Read the full story originally published on November 2, 2022 by www.ghanaweb.com.







ESA/FNOQ