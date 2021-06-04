Total edges benchmark index upward

The GSE Financial Index stayed flat to close at 1,902.90

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary

Total Petroleum (+0.92%), the sole advancer at the session, inched the benchmark index up by 0.32 points (+0.01%) to close the session at 2,421.43 with a 24.71% year-to-date return while the market capitalization was up 0.01% to settle at GH¢59.34 billion.



The GSE Financial Index stayed flat to close at 1,902.90 with a 6.74% year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged, closing at the previous level of 1,446.56 with a -14.97% year-to-date return.

A total of 62,129 shares valued at GH¢71,604 changed hands from 52,731 shares valued at GH¢136,452 in the previous session. Societe Generale dominated trades by both volumes and value, accounting for 84.02% of the total volumes traded and 63.42% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.