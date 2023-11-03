Tourist attractions in South Africa to explore as visa waiver begins

As the South Africa-Ghana visa waiver takes effect, tourists are encouraged to explore the numerous tourist attractions that are available in the country when they get there.

The Head of South Africa’s tourism, Thekiso Rakolojane, mentioned some interesting sites that tourists must not miss when they visit South Africa.



“Tourists can visit southafrica.net, which is the official South Africa website, they have a whole host of events that you can do in South Africa. Secondly, for someone who is looking for deals, you can find more there.



“I’m from Soweto myself, so you do not want to miss Soweto, go and find out where Nelson Mandela’s house was. And you might be lucky to meet so many Ghanaians at Soweto.



“Go to Sun City, you can go to Cape Town, there is a lot more to do in South Africa now that there is the Visa waiver,” he told journalists on November 2, 2022.



Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Charles Owiredu, confirmed the beginning of a visa-free entry into South Africa on November 1, 2023.

According to the High Commissioner, some test runs had been done last week, all of which were successful, indicating that the initiative would be successful.



He confirmed that entries so far have been successful.



He said “Yesterday I put out some numbers on Twitter for people to call if Ghanaians entering South Africa encountered any challenges. This morning I woke up to hear that everything has gone on smoothly.”







