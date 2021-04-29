Trade Minister commends 1D1F beneficiary, Zonda Tech Ghana, for opening sales point

Mr Alan Kyeremanten, the Minister for Trade and Industry

Mr Alan Kyeremanten, the Minister for Trade and Industry, has commended Zonda Tech Ghana Limited, a vehicle assembly plant at Tema, for opening a sales and after sales service point at Dzorwulu, in Accra to create job for the locals.

The Company, which is operating under Government’s One District, One Factory programme, deals in assembling of light commercial vehicles, heavy machinery and equipment.



The Dzorwulu and other future branches will serve as sales and after sales service points for top vehicle manufacturers in China.



Mr Kyeremanten said the opening of the sales points was in line with Government’s industrialization agenda and said it would create jobs for young people in the catchment area and grow the local economy.



“Industrialisation is the key to job creation that’s why the government is focusing on the automotive and vehicle assembly industry.



"The government has taken a good step. This is the time for us to convert our natural resources into value added products and the development of the auto industry is going to be a major part of this process.

“When finally we are able to produce steel from iron and manganese in Ghana, it’s going to be the part of the component that we will use for our vehicle assembly and automotive industry in our country to create more jobs for our youth, the Minister said.



He applauded Zonda Tech Ghana Limited for offering opportunity to young people in the country and restated the commitment of government to industrailisation and job creation through private sector empowerment.



Madam Yang Yang, Managing Director of Zonda Tech Ghana Limited, told the Ghana News Agency that the establishment of branches for sales and after sale services was necessary in getting the Company closer to its customers.



“Since the vehicles are sold to people in different parts of the Country, we want to establish sales and service centres across to draw closer to our customers to provide them with the best of service and also create jobs in Ghana. This is why Zonda is always regarded as the best,’’ she said.