Traders at Rawlings Park share knowledge about history of the location

A trader at the Rawlings Park in Accra

Some Traders at Rawlings Park have shared their knowledge about the history behind the name of the market area, ‘Rawlings Park’.

Speaking to Hot93.9FM/Hotfm TV's Ernestina Afake on Friday, November 13, 2020, a day after the demise of Rawlings, some traders explained that, Rawlings ordered for the demolition of the Makola number one market due to the act of hoarding of goods to sell at a high price by traders.



Lambert Tsitan a Taxi driver at Rawlings Park noted: “what I heard was during Rawlings time, there was ‘kalabule’ so he came to destroy this place. First, it was called Makola number one so after the demolition it was named after Rawlings.”



When asked about his fond memories about Rawlings, Mr. Tsitan said: “during Rawlings time, there was hardship so he tried and saved us small”.



Also, Jojo Essen a cosmetic manufacturer giving his version of how the name came up said, “the little I know is when Rawlings won the coup, he focused on ‘kalabule’ or corruption because the traders hid their cloth and tied pieces of them on brooms and sold them out at a higher amount. So after Rawlings destroyed the market the act of ‘kalabule’ stopped and the place was turned into a lorry park and named after Rawlings."



Again, a lady who traded in fabrics and gave her name as Jennifer shared that, “I know this place was a market and it was demolished by Rawlings and turned into a car park."

However, Nicholas Layea who was there for shopping said that “I have no knowledge about the name Rawlings Park but will remember the late Rawlings because I like him.”



Makola number one market was constructed in Accra in 1924 and stood at the heart of the urban Ghanaian life. The market was the main wholesale and retail marketplace in Accra, the epicentre of trade in the country and one of the nation's most important social and cultural institutions.



On 18 August 1979, 55 years after its creation, Makola number one market was destroyed. The then Rawlings' government demolished the market with the hope of revamping the center of trade in Ghana and improve the economy due to traders having the habit of hoarding goods and selling out to other traders at a higher price.



After the demolition of the market center, the area was then turned into a lorry park hence the name Rawlings Park.



Former President Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital following a short illness.

He had only buried his mother three weeks ago. He was a former Ghanaian navy chief and subsequent politician who dominated the nation from 1981 to 2001 and in addition for a quick interval in 1979.



He led a navy junta till 1992, after which served two terms because of the democratically elected President of Ghana. Sharing fond memories after his demise, some traders described him as a disciplined man who fought for the betterment of all.



