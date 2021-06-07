Traders back on pavements at Central Business District

Some traders have returned to selling on the pavements

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, in April this year set his ‘Make Accra Work’ plan into action by storming the Central Business District (CBD) to clear off traders who had illegally occupied the pavements.

The exercise was undertaken by the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC).



The exercise was meant to get rid of structures on the shoulders of roads, clear traders who obstruct pedestrian movement off the pavements and also allow for the free flow of vehicular traffic.



However, some of the traders are returning to the pavements weeks after they sacked from the spot.



A visit to the Central Business District by Rainbow Radio showed that the traders were back on the street doing brisk business.

Traders selling various items from food items to jewellery, textiles, footwear, bags, and others had occupied the pavements.



Aside from the traders coming back to the pavement to sell, the disposal of waste was also a challenge.



At the time of our visit, rubbish had taken over the streets.