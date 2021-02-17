Trading week begins on a high as MTN Ghana pushes benchmark index up

Market Summary
MTN Ghana (+1.27%) pushed the GSE Composite Index up by 11.74 points (+0.54%) to close at 2,178.03 with a 12.18% year-to-date return while the market capitalization increased by +0.22% to settle at GH¢56.91 billion.
The GSE Financial Index was unchanged, closing at 1,874.40 with a year-to-date return of 5.14% while the SAS Manufacturing Index stayed at 1,619.23 with a year-to-date return of -4.83%.
A total of 248,838 shares valued at GH¢196,639 changed hands from 6,505,761 shares valued at GH¢5,382,119 in the previous session.
MTN Ghana dominated trades by volumes and value, accounting for 86.41% of the total volume traded and 87.40% of the total value traded.
We anticipate activity levels to increase.
