Transport fare review meeting deadlocked

There's no increment in fares

A meeting held on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 toward reviewing transport fares upward following the recent implementation of some new taxes which had a telling dominion effect on the price of fuel at the pump, ended in a deadlock.

A joint statement issued by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) said: “On 12 May 2021, a meeting was held with stakeholders to continue negotiations on public transport fares”.



“The meeting reviewed the cost components, including the recent increase in the price of petroleum products, cost of spare parts, inflation, drivers salaries and taxes amongst others”.



“The meeting was, however, inconclusive.”



“We entreat all transport operators to stay calm, as we negotiate for a fare adjustment within the shortest possible time”.



“We also entreat the general public to disregard any purported increase in fares,” the statement said.

Background



Two driver unions – Concerned Drivers Union and True Drivers Union – had announced they were rolling out a 40 per cent increase in transport fares by Monday, 10 May 2021.



The PRO of Concerned Drivers Union, Mr David Agboado, justified the fare increase in an interview with Valentina Ofori-Afriyie on Class91.3FM’s mid-day news ‘12Live’ on Tuesday, 4 May 2021, saying from January this year, a gallon of petrol sold at GHS19.45 but has risen to GHS27.58.



Also, he said the price of lubricants has risen by 25 per cent.



Additionally, Mr Agboada noted that some charges of the Driver Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has gone up by 15 per cent while charges at the port, are up by 40 per cent.

Cumulatively, Mr Agboada said the cost of running a transportation business is more than 70 per cent but because they are considerate about the plight of Ghanaians, they will increase fares by 40 per cent.



Meanwhile, the Senior Industrial Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Mr Abass Nurudeen, told the news programme that: “God willing, tomorrow [5 May 2021], our leadership will come out with a reasonable percentage”.



According to him, it will take immediate effect.



“Fuel has been increased on several occasions; we have patiently waited, so, when we come out, then immediately we’ll start working with it”, he told Valentina Ofori-Afriyie.