Transport fares to go up effective Saturday April 13

File photo

The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana (CDAG) and Transport Operators of Ghana have announced an increase in transport fares from Saturday, April 13, 2024.

According to the two groups, the recent increment in the price of petrol has necessitated an upward adjustment in transport fares as follows.



1. 15 per cent increment for short distance or intracity transport.



2. 20 per cent for intercity or long-journey transport



3. 15 per cent for taxi transport and

4. An increment from GH¢10.00 to GH¢15.00 fare for short-distance taxi hire services.



A joint statement signed by Paa Willie- National Chairman, C-DAG, Asonaba Nana Wiredu – Deputy Secretary, C-DAG, Yaw Barimah – PRO- True Drivers Union and David Agboado said “Just as it may have been noted by most Ghanaians government appear to be indifferent regarding any reduction in the price of petrol as well as those of vehicle spare parts and lubricants.”



“Also, the prevailing economic difficulties and other factors are worsening the living conditions of transport owners and drivers,” the statement added.



The driver groups are therefore urging all Ghanaians to take note of the increment and cooperate with transport operators.