Transport fares up by 15% effective July 11

Transport fares are to be increased by 15 per cent, effective Saturday, July 11, 2020.

The Deputy Transport Minister, Titus Glover made who made the announcement said the move is to cushion drivers who continue to bear the brunt of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.



A group known as Concerned Drivers Union has over the past few days threatened to increase fares by 30 per cent due to the increase in fuel prices.



Commercial drivers have not hidden their displeasure over the fact that fuel price keeps increasing but they’ve been compelled by the government to reduce the number of passengers they pick to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



The drivers’ unions presented a petition to the Ministry on Monday and were promised that the issue will be studied.

At a meeting convened by the Transport Ministry and other stakeholders, it was agreed that the fares be increased.



Hon. Titus Glover stated that the government has decided that transport fares go up by 15% across board.



“Taxis, trotro, long-distance vehicles and cargo trucks all have their fares increased by 15% and it takes effect coming Saturday, 11th July. The COVID-19 safety protocols are to be strictly adhered to by drivers and their mates both in their vehicles and at all the lorry stations to prevent the spread of the virus.”

