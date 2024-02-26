Transport operators call for Bawumia's resignation over economic hardships

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

In a strongly-worded statement, the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana (C-DAG) has urged Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to step down from his position, holding him accountable for what they perceive as an unprecedented economic hardship in the country's history.

The association argued Dr Bawumia's recent claim of not being involved in economic formulations by President Akufo-Addo-led government is deceptive and a propaganda tool.



C-DAG asserted Dr Bawumia including President Akufo-Addo in his campaign advisors implied a continuation of current tax policies should he assume the presidency.



The association said this in a statement dated February 26, 2024, and signed by its National Chairman; Paa Willi, in Accra.



C-DAG emphasised that Dr Bawumia's resignation is the only way for him to exonerate himself from the economic challenges faced by Ghanaians.



It argued that his continued stay in office confirmed his involvement in all government decisions and economic policies, including recent tax introductions.

Highlighting issues such as skyrocketing inflation, a weakened Ghanaian currency against the dollar, and frequent increments in petrol prices, the association expressed deep frustration with Ghana’s economic plight.



It mentioned attempts to adjust transport fares being halted by government intervention.



The association concluded by stating that their demand for Dr Bawumia's resignation is non-negotiable.



It warned of serious actions and revolt if he remained in office beyond one week.