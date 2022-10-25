Trust us, we have a track record of stabilizing cedi - Owusu Bempah to Ghanaians

NPP Deputy Director of Communications, Ernest Owusu Bempah

Deputy Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah, has called on Ghanaians to have confidence in the Akufo-Addo-led government to restore the broken economy.

To buttress his claim, he said government has a track record of developing the economy and stabilizing the local currency - cedi.



According to 3news report, Owusu Bempah in a statement said the Ghanaian economy was thriving until the outbreak of the global pandemic - coronavirus - and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.



He said, “Ghanaians should have confidence in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to restore the Cedi because we have done it before in the past."



“The NPP is the only party that has the track record of developing the economy and strengthening the Cedi. The economy was doing well prior to Covid and the Russia-Ukraine war,” Owusu Bempah said.



Meanwhile, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has said government is working to stabilize the cedi.



He noted that the Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, will meet all CEOs of commercial banks and forex bureaus to address the issue on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

The cedi currently sells at about GH¢15 to the dollar at various forex bureaus.



