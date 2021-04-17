Two deputy ministers for Finance Ministry not enough – UPSA lecturer

Ministry of Finance reception

The Ministry of Finance has a lot of functions for only two deputy ministers appointed to assist the sector Minister to carry out, Dr John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor, Dean, Graduate Studies at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) has said.

He told TV3’s Johnnie Hughes on the New Day show on TV3 Friday, April 16 that the scope of the work of the Finance Ministry makes it prudent to appoint more than two deputies.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is reported to have named three persons for the position of deputy ministers of finance pending their vetting and approval by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



The list-making rounds in a section of the Ghanaian media indicate that Madam Abena Opare, Mr Charles Adu Boahen and John Kumah have been pencilled for the position.



Dr Mawutor endorsed the number of deputy minister nominated by the President.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo earlier in the year revealed that he will be working with twenty-eight (28) ministries in his second administration.



This is a fall from the thirty-six (36) ministries he worked with during his first government. He also said the number of ministers will not exceed eighty-five (85).



This is down from the 120 ministers who served in his previous administration, Furthermore, it said the President intends to appoint a Minister for Public Enterprises, who will be operating directly under the ambit of the Presidency, and not from a Ministry.



The Minister will oversee a major restructuring of the entire state-owned enterprise's sector to improve the productivity and profitability of the sector.