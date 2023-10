UBA Ghana appoints Kenneth Owusu Asante Amponsah as Chief Risk Officer

Kenneth Owusu Asante Amponsah is Chief Risk Officer of UBA Ghana Ltd.

UBA Ghana Ltd is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kenneth Owusu Asante Amponsah as Chief Risk Officer of the Bank.

Kenneth Owusu Asante Amponsah brings with him a wealth of experience in Risk Management and Management Information Systems (MIS) with expertise in Credit, Enterprise, and Quantitative Risk Management.



Mr. Amponsah holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Cape Coast University, Ghana and a Master of Science in Management Information Systems from Coventry University, UK. He is a certified professional in Quantitative Risk Management (CQRM) and International Certificate in Banking Risk and Regulations (ICBRR).



Kenneth began his banking career in 2009 at Access Bank Ghana as a Credit Officer and was instrumental in setting up of the Credit Operations Unit in 2011. He later joined First Atlantic Bank Ghana Limited (FABL) to head the Credit Administration & Portfolio Management Department and in 2017, he assumed the role as Head of Credit Risk Management at FBN Bank where he coordinated the adoption and implementation of the Environmental, Social, and Governance Management (ESGM) framework/system.

Mr. Chris Ofikulu, the Bank’s Regional CEO for West Africa expressed his satisfaction at Mr Amponsah’s appointment. He stated, "We are pleased that Kenneth is joining the Bank at this time, where his expertise as a skilled Risk Manager is required to strengthen our Risk structures. I am confident that with this appointment the Bank would continue to improve and uphold our commitment to excellence in risk management and governance.”



UBA Ghana welcomes Mr. Kenneth Amponsah to the Bank and looks forward to his immense contributions to the Risk Management functions.