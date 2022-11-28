UBA receives two awards at the Sustainability and Social Investment Awards

The two trophies UBA won displayed

Source: UBA

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Ghana has picked two prestigious awards at the recently held Sustainability and Social Investments award ceremony in Accra.

The bank was named winner of the 2022 Best Company in Educational Sustainability Project for the third time in a row and Best Company in Mentorship Programme.



The Educational Sustainability Project and Mentorship Programme award celebrates UBA’s outstanding initiative ‘National Essay Competition’ which harnesses creativity, promotes critical thinking and improves writing capacity among young people and the “Each-One, Teach-One initiatives for the exceptional contribution to empowering young Ghanaian students.



Chris Ofikulu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at UBA Ghana stated “We are inspired to make a meaning impact through various initiatives we under our Education and Empowerment Social Investment’s pillars and we are honored to receive this award from this reputable entity.”



“UBA is proud to drive a positive impact in education with the National Essay Competition. Undoubtedly, the successes we have chalked and the achievements yet to come could not have been possible without the support of our stakeholders especially Ghana Education Service and the residents’ judges whose participation has helped us to be recognised nationally and beyond.”

“It is also fulfilling to see that our commitment to raising a new generation of entrepreneurs through the Each-One, Teach-One that imbibes critical skills within the youth of the country in our believes that the private sector holds the key to unlocking Ghana’s potential.”



The annual Sustainability and Social Investment (SSI)Awards honours organizations across the country that demonstrates outstanding leadership and commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability.



UBA Ghana has received awards three years in a role for our strong sustainability efforts and the impact we make among the Ghanaian youth particularly in the area of education.