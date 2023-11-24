UMaT VC highlights school's efforts in reviving galamsey-affected resources

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Professor Richard K. Amankwah, has highlighted several initiatives his outfit is embarking on to help solve the issues that are left behind due to the activities of small scale and illegal mining.

He said “the University is helping with the clearing of water bodies. We are also looking at phytoremediation of Mercury-contaminated soils. We have identified one or two types of grass that you can plant on the soil, it absorbs the Mercury and then you harvest the plant and later you can take care of it.”



Prof. Amankwah spoke to journalists on the sidelines of the Sustainability and Social Investment Awards held on November 17,2023 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.



During his speech, he challenged the traditional notion that sustainability and economic development are conflicting forces.



Instead, he showcased their symbiotic nature as essential components of a prosperous and equitable future. Prof. Amankwah stressed the necessity for deeper collaboration between stakeholders, particularly industry and academia, to harmonize efforts toward increased economic growth with environmental preservation.



Highlighting UMaT's initiatives in this regard, he noted, "Ghana, endowed with abundant natural resources, sadly continues to bear the brunt of illegal mining on its environment. Last month, UMaT partnered with the U.S. Embassy in a TechCamp to tackle illegal mining."



Furthermore, the university has established a Center for Sustainable Mining Practices, focusing on research, education, and community engagement to promote responsible mining practices. This is in addition to other efforts in renewable energy.





Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



SSD/MA