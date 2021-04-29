UPDATE: Kumasi Airport security staff call off strike

Picketing staff of Kumasi Airport security

Striking workers of G7 Security Systems have returned to work after a meeting with the management of the Kumasi Airport Company and the management of the security company.

The workers abandoned their post at the airport today, Thursday, 29 April 2021 and demonstrated against the management over their unpaid salary arrears and SSNIT contributions.



The protest affected activities of the airport, since they work at every location of the airport apart from the checkpoints.



Passengers were also stranded as a result of the strike and demonstration.



One of the leaders of the workers, Kwabena Ebu, told Class91.3FM’s regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwa that the management has agreed to pay their salary arrears within a week and also resolved other grievances and, therefore, decided to return to work.

The workers had complained that they had not been paid for four months and their SSNIT contributions had also not been paid for four years.



Some of them told Elisha Adarkwah that they had channelled their grievances to the management of the company but to no avail.



The brief strike affected the activities of the airport.



Some workers of Contracta, a construction firm working on the Kumasi airport expansion project said their vehicles were locked up at the gate because of the demonstration.