US$50 million Kasoa BSP to be completed in August – MiDA boss

The Chief Executive Officer of Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), Martin Eson-Benjamin has disclosed that the Kasoa Bulk Supply Point (BSP) is scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of 2021.

The MiDA boss made this statement at the Kasoa Bulk Supply Point station on April 27, 2021.



Addressing the press at the Kasoa BSP, Mr Eson-Benjamin said the project which cost US$50 million is expected to be completed by August 2021.



“Both the Pokuase and Kasoa BSP cost US$110 million. The Pokbuase BSP is US$60 million while the Kasoa BSP is US$50 million. By the end of May the Pokuase will be completed and by the end of August, this Kasoa BSP would have been completed but inaugurating it can be any other time.



The Kasoa project is 60 percent complete. Works on the ongoing 435MVA Gas Insulated Switchgear Bulk Supply Point at Kasoa in Central Region in the Republic of Ghana is progressing speedily,” the MiDA boss told the media.



The Kasoa BSP, when completed would be the second-largest BSP in the country after the 580 MVA Pokuase BSP.

Both modern bulk supply point projects are funded by the Millennium Development Authority.



They are also part of the major infrastructural investments envisaged under the ECG Financial and Operational Turnaround (EFOT) Project.



The project would, among other things, reduce the transmission and distribution system losses suffered by GRIDCo and ECG respectively, and would ultimately improve the operational and financial performance of the utility providers.



It would, further, improve the power supply in Kasoa and its surrounding communities in the Central Region with about 250,000 customers expected to be served.



