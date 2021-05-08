Uber removes trip cancellation fees

Drivers have the option of cancelling trips if passengers are more than 5 minutes late

Uber has announced that it will no longer charge trip cancellation fees.

On Saturday, May 8, 2021, the company sent a message via email informing clients of the new development.



According to uber, cancellation fees often dissuade users from taking a trip; removing them will have a minimal impact on drivers’ overall earnings while encouraging them to take more trips.



Previously when one cancels a trip after matched with a driver, the person will be charged for cancelling the trip.

These fees pay driver-partners for the time and effort they spend getting to your location.



Drivers are also able to cancel a ride request if they’ve waited a certain amount of time at the pickup location.



However, now uber says if you are more than 5 minutes late drivers may choose to cancel trips at no penalty to them.