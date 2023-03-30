Ugandan delegation understudies GRIDCo on Optic Fibre business

Acting Director, Office of the Chief Executive, Sam Acquah, led GRIDCo to hold interactive sessions

A delegation from the Ugandan Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) has spent three days at the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) concretising discussions on the Optic Fibre Business due to GRIDCo’s expertise.

This comes six months after the Board of the UETCL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate with the power-producing company.



Acting Director, Office of the Chief Executive, Sam Acquah, led the GRIDCo Consult, Southern Network Department, to hold interactive sessions on working models adopted by the power-producing company with regard to the commercialisation of fibre.



Jumba Abdul Karim, who led the Ugandan delegation, said the UETCL would adopt a good fibre business strategy.



“We will start a fresh page of a profitable and economically viable fibre business. We will also adopt good fibre business strategy; fibre business roadmap and restructure the ICT organogram accordingly. Additionally, the team will correct the errors made to avoid losses and litigation issues,” Mr. Karim said.

He indicated that the next step would be to revamp UETCL’s fibre business model in order to incorporate the lessons learned in GRIDCo benchmarking.



The UETCL, after its commencement in 2001, held a Public Infrastructure Provider’s Licence from the Uganda Communications Commission for owning and operating its optic fibre infrastructure.



The primary purpose was to support the Supervising Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system in ensuring grid availability and reliability in Uganda.