Ultra Modern Liquid Bulk Terminal at port of Takoradi to begin operations May 16

A view of the Liquid Bulk Terminal at the Port of Takoradi

Source: Eye on Port

The New Ultramodern Liquid Bulk Terminal at the Port of Takoradi, commissioned by the Vice President in September 2020, is expected to begin operations by May 16, 2021.

The state-of-the-art liquid bulk terminal which cost about USD 56.7M was built and would be operated and managed by Marshall Oil and Gas Services, a subsidiary of the IbisTek Group of Companies.



It consists of a -14m chart datum, 5 loading arms for the various petroleum products which are petrol, diesel, LPG, heavy fuel and bitumen. It has a berthing capacity to handle vessels of up to 60,000 tons of petroleum cargo.



In an interaction with Eye on Port, Dr. Felix Nana Sackey, the CEO of Atlantic Terminal Services, a subsidiary of IbisTek, disclosed that staff have been recruited and are being trained ahead of the commencement of operations.



Dr. Sackey said the Liquid Bulk Terminal is fully automated and unlike any other in the subregion.



He said, “this jetty is fully automated. Everything is automated, from the loading arms to the valves and the connectivity to the tank farms.”



Expansion works on the dry bulk terminal at the Port of Takoradi is steadily progressing.

When completed the dry bulk terminal would be equipped with modernized equipment for handling increased volumes of bauxite, manganese, clinker, gypsum, limestone and other varieties of bulk cargoes significant to everyday domestic and industrial use.



Phase 1 of the Dry Bulk Terminal has its jetty of 800 quay wall with draft of -16m CD completed and considered to be the deepest bulk jetty in West Africa.



Currently, the entire jetty is being paved as well as the installation of modern conveyor systems and other utility facilities that would transform the receipt and delivery of bulk cargo at an unprecedented rate in the port.



Engineer’s Representative at the Dry Bulk Terminal for the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Kwame Agyenim Boateng elaborated saying, “we are not going use the traditional system to onload and offload cargo like bauxite currently being done at the port after the installations are done. When such materials are ready, the cargo would be loaded at the stockpile areas unto the conveyor belt systems which would pour directly via ship loaders into the hulls of the vessel.”



The 2nd phase of the dry bulk terminal costs USD 70M and Amandi Investment Limited is the contractor for the project.