Unsolved aviation mysteries: The cases that still puzzle the world

Aviation has revolutionised the way we travel and connect with the world, allowing us to reach far-flung locations within hours. As we soar to new heights, we are sometimes reminded of the inherent risks associated with air travel.

In spite of advances in technology and safety measures, numerous planes have disappeared without a trace, leaving behind grieving families and unanswered questions.



These aviation mysteries, from the mysterious disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 to the harrowing survival story of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 continue to intrigue and confound the world.



This article examines some of the most compelling and mysterious aviation cases in history, examining the stories behind the disappearances and the ongoing investigation.



Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370



In 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board. Despite extensive searches, the plane was never found, leaving family members and aviation experts alike struggling to make sense of what happened.







Air France Flight 447



In 2009, Air France Flight 447 from Rio de Janeiro to Paris crashed into the Atlantic, with the loss of all 228 people on board. It took almost two years and €31 million to recover the black boxes, which revealed that the aircraft’s speed recorders had frozen during a storm.





Amelia Earhart



In 1937, legendary aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan vanished over the Pacific while attempting to circumnavigate the globe in a Lockheed Electra. Despite extensive searches, no trace of the aircraft or its occupants has ever been found.







Flight 19 torpedo bombers



During World War II, five torpedo bombers of the United States Navy disappeared on a routine training flight over the Bermuda Triangle, along with all 14 crew members. Hours later, an additional 13 men on a search-and-rescue mission also vanished without a trace.







Flying Tiger Flight 739

In 1962, United States Army Flying Tiger Flight 739 vanished over the Mariana Trench in the Pacific on its way to the Philippines from Guam. Despite a massive search effort involving 1,300 people, 48 aircraft, and eight surface vessels, no wreckage or debris was ever found.







Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571



In 1972, an Uruguayan air force plane carrying 40 passengers, including members of the Uruguay rugby team, as well as five crew members, disappeared while crossing the Andes. Seventy-two days later, 16 survivors emerged after resorting to cannibalism to survive.







Star Dust crash in 1947



The British South American Airways plane Star Dust disappeared on a flight from Buenos Aires to Santiago in 1947. It was only in the late 1990s that pieces of wreckage began to emerge in the Andes Mountains, with various body parts from the flight’s passengers found preserved by glacial ice in 2000.





Indian Air Force plane crash



In 2016, an Antonov An-32 twin-engine turboprop transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force disappeared with 29 people on board while flying over the Bay of Bengal. Despite India’s largest search operation for a missing plane on the sea in history, no trace of the aircraft was ever found.







Lady Be Good



In 1943, the US Army Air Corps B-24D Lady Be Good disappeared during a bombing raid on Italy, with officials assuming the plane went down in the Mediterranean Sea. It was not until 1958 that the plane was spotted in the Libyan desert, with the remains of eight crew members found years later.







Vancouver Douglas DC-4



The Douglas DC-4 departed from Vancouver in 1951 and was due to stop at Anchorage Airport, Alaska, but disappeared without a trace. No sign of the aircraft or its occupants has ever been found.





