Uproar on social media over 'outrageous' Pent hostel fees

The recently released hostel accommodation fees for the 2023/2024 academic year at Ghana Hostels Limited, popularly known as Pent Hall, within the University of Ghana, have triggered mixed reactions and controversy on social media.

Many social media users are expressing their dismay over what they referred to as exorbitant prices set for students wishing to reside in the hall.



The fees, disclosed by the hostel management for the upcoming academic year, have been deemed considerably high and unaffordable for the majority of students.



The prices range from four thousand nine hundred and twenty-eight Ghana cedis (GH¢4,928.00) for a shared room accommodating four occupants, to thirty-five thousand three hundred and twenty Ghana cedis (GH¢35,320.00) for a single room designated for international students.



Social media particularly Twitter has been flooded with comments reflecting the discontent over the steep prices.



One user exclaimed, "The hostel prices are crazy in Legon herrrrhhh." Another user expressed frustration with the situation, blaming the leadership, stating, "You want students who aren't working to pay such amounts? The evil is from our leaders. We are only seeing the ripple effect around."



The issue has also prompted discussions about the affordability of education in Ghana, with some users vowing to avoid sending his children to any overpriced universities in the country. "Sia money wey somebro go fi take do masters den dey post for here like that. Legon Pent and that KNUST brunei, all demma owners are wicked."



"Pure definition of 'de wo lane mu.' Eii Legon, how much is even a two-bedroom rent in East Legon?"

Another user asked, "Moagyimi anaa Na school fees kraa be how much" (Does education itself cost this much?).





