Use of AI in transport industry to reduce road crashes, enhance vehicle safety - Transport Minister

Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah

Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has said as the country transitions to the use of electric and driverless vehicles in Ghana, the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) can enhance vehicle safety and reduce road crashes.

He stated that the integration of AI in driver and vehicle technology has great potential to improve the overall driving experience(s) in the country.



Speaking at the International Driver and Vehicle Innovation Conference 2023 in Accra on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, Mr Ofori Asiamah indicated that AI-driven data can help detect danger and salvage the situation.



“The integration of Artificial Intelligence in driver and vehicle technology also hold a great potential as we move to the era of electric vehicle and driverless vehicle. AI can enhance vehicle safety by detecting any danger and preventing road traffic crashes and ultimately, improve the overall driving experience,” the Minister of Transport said.



Mr Asiamah added that, “AI-driven data can help us better understand traffic rules, identify areas of improvement, and develop alternative transport systems. While the potential benefits are immense, we must also not lose sight of the challenges that come with it.”



Some challenges associated with the transition towards a more technology-driven transport landscape, he stated were job losses and cybersecurity issues.



He, however, noted that measures have been put in place to resolve these highlighted problems above in the transport sector.

Meanwhile, provisional figures from the National Road Safety Authority have shown that road traffic crashes reduced to about 11.27% in August 2023.



But the public has been entreated to remain vigilant on the road to safeguard their lives and vehicles.



SA/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.