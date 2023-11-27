VAAL Real Estate unveils a new standard in luxury living

VAAL Real Estate

Source: VAAL Real Estate

Leading real estate developer in Ghana, VAAL Real Estate Company, has unveiled its latest upscale residential project, Legato Heights, as part of its commitment to offering high-end living spaces to the local population.

The prominent real estate firm showcased its state-of-the-art apartment building, featuring contemporary studio apartments and a plush penthouse, during an exclusive event held at the Kempinski Hotel on Friday, November 24, 2023. In attendance were the Deputy Minister of Works and Housing as well as other dignitaries in the real estate space.



Speaking at the ceremony, Hon. Abdulai Abanga, Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, praised VAAL Real Estate's executives for their ongoing dedication to crafting cutting-edge homes and communities in Ghana. He emphasized that “VAAL Real Estate's projects go beyond mere structures; they take into consideration the individuals who will eventually call these residences home."



He also added that “this launch has highlighted the collaborative efforts between the government and the private sector.”



Hon. Abanga assured continued support from the Ministry of Works and Housing in creating conducive environments for the real estate sector to flourish. He said, “We will continue to create enabling environments for the real estate sector to thrive while also expanding other initiatives aimed at ensuring new homes are constructed and delivered in a more sustainable manner.”



He also stressed the impact of this initiative, saying, “In a nation where housing is a vital component of our social and economic development, initiatives like these play a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of our communities and the lives of our citizens."

Speaking on the launch, VAAL Ghana CEO, Mr. Alaa Zayed stated that “Legato Heights offers state-of-the-art amenities and craftmanship that defines each space. Every detail reflects a commitment to luxury, creating an unparalleled living experience that redefines elegance within the heart of Accra.”



Mr. Abdulmecid Saadettin, the Group CEO of VAAL Real Estate, expressed his belief that real estate investment stands as one of the most lucrative options available. "I believe that this will be the best investment option for investors who are looking to buy something modern and futuristic that will fetch them good rental returns in the future,” he remarked.



For his part, Mr. Nazir Ahma, the Head of Sales, encouraged potential investors to seize the opportunity presented by the launch of this off-plan luxury property.



He emphasized that early investment in the development could lead to substantial returns once the project reaches completion, making it an advantageous prospect for those contemplating recent investments in the real estate sector.



He expressed “If you have considered investing recently, consider yourself lucky. With the launch of this off-plan luxury property, you get to invest early and earn generous returns once the development is delivered.”

Along with Legato Heights, VAAL also unveiled Nirvana Villas, a set of eight five-bedroom townhouses in Ridge that aims to redefine luxury mansions in Ghana.



VAAL Real Estate has been successful in developing modern homes such as apartments and townhouses in Ghana. With a combined international experience of over 20 years, VAAL Real Estate has ventured into the Ghanaian market by storm with one vision: to build better modern homes that are of international architectural standards with the hopes of becoming the market leader in real estate.







Mr. Alaa Zayed [CEO, VAAL REAL ESTATE Ghana], Hon. Abdulai Abanga [Deputy Minister for Works and Housing], Mr. Abdulmecid Saadettin [Group CEO, VAAL REAL Estate], Mr. Ossama Elsherbini [Co-Founder, VAAL REAL Estate]



