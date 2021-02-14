Valentine sales drop due to coronavirus pandemic

In the month of love every year, people across the world celebrate their loved one’s by showering them with gifts to tell them how important they are to them.

But in a wake of a global pandemic like COVID-19, that feeling of celebrating a loved one is no more in high demand causing a drop in the sales of valentine products.



Speaking to some traders at Accra Central, one of Ghana’s major business centres, they explained that, sales are low and not what they anticipated because of the pandemic.



“People are buying but not like what we expected. When they come they wish to buy the product but they turn away because they say it is expensive. The level at which we expected them to buy the product they are not buying it that way, the sales are not moving as compared to the last year 2020, we have no choice but to reduce the prices even though we will run at a loss,” they told GhanaWeb.



Some buyers also indicated to GhanaWeb that the prices of the items are too absurd and it is becoming difficult for them to purchase anything.

“Last year was cheaper and we could get anything we wanted with just ¢80 but this year the Coronavirus has made everything expensive and also the lockdown which we experienced also made things too expensive, everything on the market today is expensive, we can’t even buy anything,” they said.



Another buyer also stated that “We came here with ¢50 hoping we could get something to buy but we didn’t. Things are really expensive even though some are cheap and we could afford them, the others which we wanted to buy is expensive and we can’t buy them”.



