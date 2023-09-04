Victims of Menzgold scam will be served with justice – Attorney-General

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has given the assurance that victims of the infamous Menzgold scam will be served with justice in due course.

According to him, the scam has resulted in the loss of lives, investments and to an extent broken homes and marriages.



Speaking during the Fortieth Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime, the Attorney-General noted that although there was greed and negligence on the part of some victims, government will ensure they are served with justice.



“The greed and ignorance of thousands of otherwise hardworking Ghanaians was the oxygen for the operations of the company, as we often witness in the case of many Ponzi schemes around the world. People paid their life savings to the suspects in the case, resulting in losses worth millions of dollars and in some cases, loss of lives,” Godfred Dame said.



“The misery and distress caused to many homes nearly unleashed a social crisis as riots and demonstrations broke out on the streets of Accra and other parts of the country. In reality, people lost their homes, and some marriages even broke up as a result of the Menzgold saga,” the A-G continued.



He emphasized that the ongoing criminal prosecution against the perpetrators of the Menzgold saga will ensure that justice will be served for the victims of the financial scam.



“I am happy to state that after painstaking investigations, criminal prosecution has commenced against the perpetrators. At last, by the Grace of God, justice will be served to victims of those dastardly acts,” the A-G stressed.

The Attorney General Office on August 30, 2023, filed new charges against the Chief Executive Officer of defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah also known as NAM1.



The new charges amount to 36 from an initial 61 charges which have now been scrapped by the State.



The new charges include offences such as money laundering, defrauding by false pretences, carrying on deposit-taking business without a license, abetment, unlawful deposit-taking and among others.



Nana Appiah Mensah is scheduled to be in Court on September 19, 2023 for his hearing.



