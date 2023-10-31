Vodafone Ghana Foundation celebrates double victory at 2023 Ghana CSR Excellence Awards

Vodafone Ghana won two coveted award at the 10th edition of the Ghana CSR Excellence Awards (GHACEA)

Source: Vodafone Ghana

The Vodafone Ghana Foundation was rewarded for its excellence in Corporate

Social Responsibility when it clinched two significant awards at the10th Ghana



CSR Excellence Awards held at the Marriott Hotel in Accra.



The Foundation won the CSR Award for Health for its Connected Health Initiatives.



Through these initiatives the company has positively impacted about 10,000



individuals through HealthFEST (its free medical screening programme), about 1,400 pregnant women via its Rural Ultrasound Screening, 1,200 beneficiaries through its Homecoming medical bill settlement, and 30,000 callers nationwide via the Healthline Call Centre.

Additionally, the company was crowned the CSR Telecom of the Year for its



comprehensive CSR approach in health and education. In the period under review,



the Foundation through its initiatives impacted about 500,000 lives which include educational programmes like Code-like-A-Girl, Grow Girls in STEM and the Instant Schools programme. These initiatives are in addition to the connected health programmes.



Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, the Head of the Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Sustainability



and External Communication expressed her gratitude:

"We are incredibly honoured to receive these awards, which affirm our unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility. These recognitions inspire us to continue our work in health and education, and we look forward to launching more impactful initiatives in the near future."



The Ghana CSR Excellence Awards are organised by the Centre for CSR West



Africa, a key advocate for corporate social responsibility in the region. The awards serve as a platform to recognise and celebrate companies contributing significantly to sustainable development and social responsibility.