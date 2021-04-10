WACOMP-Ghana launches new digital market hub

The Ghana Cosmetics Cluster platform has been launched

The West African Competitiveness Program (WACOMP) has launched a digital market hub that will help promote locally produced cosmetic products from Ghana in Accra.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday 8 April 2021 which indicated that the digital platform will support the cosmetics industry to establish clusters and networks to increase competitiveness.



The new digital market hub, dubbed Ghana Cosmetics Cluster platform was funded by the European Union and implanted by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in coordination with the Ministry OF Trade and Industry (MoTI) in partnership with Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).



“The Ghana Cosmetics Cluster platform has been designed and developed as part of implementation activities of the WACOMP-Ghana component will serve as a market hub for SMEs in the cosmetics sector,” the statement issued on Wednesday 8 April 2021, further noted.

Chief Technical Advisor of WACOMP – Ghana, Mr. Charles Kwame Sackey said that "Ghana's natural cosmetics products with support from WACOMP have greatly improved in terms of quality and packaging hence deserve all the support to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) opportunities and the international market,” the statement noted.



Chief Executive Officer of AGI, Seth Twum – Akwaboah also expressed gratitude to the organisation.



“We are very much appreciative of the financial support from the EU and the unique implementation by UNIDO and MoTI through the WACOMP project to facilitate members’ businesses and to promote the quality of Ghanaian cosmetics products”.