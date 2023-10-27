Watch as Customs officials destroy 'banned' fridges at the ports

File photo of fridges

Customs officials of the Ghana Revenue Authority are seen in a viral video destroying fridges and electrical appliances that have high power consumption and have been restricted from the country.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the officials are seen breaking the fridges with hammers to make them impossible to use.



Even though some people were surprised by the action, others lauded the government for ensuring these products did not make it to the market.



In January this year, the Energy Commission informed the general public that per its mandate under Act 541, it had caused Parliament to pass nineteen (19) laws to regulate the markets for electrical appliances and renewable energy products.



The purpose of the Regulations is as follows:



a. To prevent Ghana from becoming a desirable destination for both new but substandard and used appliances;

b. To save the economy by reducing electricity demand which necessitates additional generation capacity with its associated fuel cost;



c. To protect the environment and safeguard the health of citizens from air pollution caused by increased power generation; and



d. To protect the consumer from purchasing unsuitable appliances and the payment of unnecessarily high electricity bills.



The Commission urges the general public, particularly importers of electrical appliances and renewable energy products as well as prospective manufacturers to take note.





They’re destroying old fridges at the Port cos of their high power consumption?? Oh Ghana ???????? pic.twitter.com/YP4lvKMNiO — Maame Ama Adoma (@MaameAmaAdoma) October 24, 2023

