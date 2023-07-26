Watch how 'fake' air-conditioners are labelled with high street electronics brands

A viral video on social media has shown an act suggesting to be a dubious way of labeling non-branded air conditioners with names of known electronics brands.

The video which has since sparked several reactions since it was shared shows a man, whose face did not exactly appear, labeling the ACs himself.



Names of known brands like Toshiba, Mitsubishi, Auto Clean, Fujitsu, Sanyo, Panasonic etc had been imprinted on a board which is printed with black ink on the ACs which had no initial inscription.



The end results are so seamless that one would not be able to differentiate between that and an original.



Netizens have condemned the act stating that it is an act of stealing and shortchanging.



Some of the comments include: “They'll have printed cartons and manuals to go with them... honestly, how do you know which is which? The best option is importation control through standardisation. Subpar shouldn't be allowed into the country I'm the first place,” namdy_o wrote.

Another user, @mur_phey said: “nobody wants to buy a brand they don’t know, that’s where they come in.”



@IamKennyBabs wrote “I witnessed this thing for one warehouse in Ladipo. Top TV brands.”



SSD/NOQ





I remember the first TV I bought at Alaba, it was LG. When I turned it on I saw LOGIK ???? had to use it like that o — Fi ori re pamo (@Oksquid) July 23, 2023

I remember the first TV I bought at Alaba, it was LG. When I turned it on I saw LOGIK ???? had to use it like that o — Fi ori re pamo (@Oksquid) July 23, 2023

They'll have printed cartons and manuals to go with them... honestly, how do you know which is which?



The best option is importation control through standardisation.



Subpar shouldn't be allowed into the country I'm the first place — Phoenix (@namdy_o) July 22, 2023

Chai this is deep oo — milliondollargirl (@IamOkal) July 22, 2023

I worked in a place like this around last year and the things I saw there were shocking, AC/Washing machine/Freezers/Tv were all unknown China product, they either change the case, use wallpaper or spay the item to look neat and place LG or Samsung logo on them. — R.A.W???? (@reaAbbel_) July 23, 2023





Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:







