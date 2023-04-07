We are not going back to NDC's dumsor - Owusu Bempah

The country is facing some power outages.

Deputy Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah has assured Ghanaians that the NPP-Government is not taking Ghanaians back to the days of continuous power outages (Dumsor) like what happened during the NDC era under John Mahama.

According to him, it had become very important for the Government, specifically the Electricity Company of Ghana to do continuous maintenance, hence the current situation.



According to the Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), due to maintenance works being carried out by the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) at the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP), gas supply for power generation has been affected.



The two said there will be approximately 150 megawatts of power generation shortfall.



That, GRIDCo and ECG said, will reduce total power supply for distribution by ECG until Friday 7th April, 2023.



In this regard, the two entities said there will be minimal interruption in power supply to some ECG customers.

Speaking on Atinka TV’s current affairs show, “The Agenda” with Nana Yaw Fianko, Ernest Owusu Bempah said the warranty on the machines indicates that it needs maintenance at some point, therefore the communication by Ghana Gas on the works.



“The engineers made us know that by Friday, they would be done with their work. As at now, the engineers are working assiduously to get the plants back to normalcy,” he said.



When asked if the NPP-Government was certain not to return Ghanaians to the popular dumsor era, he responded, “The NDC’s mismanagement and ineptitude brought us to that dumsor. Since we assumed office, the maintenance we’ve performed has been tailored and meticulously managed, bringing benefits to Ghanaians.”



He also said the Government is doing ‘dum-siesie’ to maintain and ensure consistent power supply to Ghanaians, assuring that Ghana is not going back to dumsor.