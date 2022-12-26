5
We are set for another historic feat - Annoh-Dompreh on cedi appreciation

Cedi

Mon, 26 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In recent times, the cedi has appreciated against major trading currencies, especially the US dollar.

According to the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the local currency has gained 61% of its value against the dollar.

The strengthening of the cedi, he said, will be another historic feat for Ghana.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, he said, “The Cedi has gained 61% of its value against the $… We are set for another historic feat! Yes, we can Ghana.”

Meanwhile, on the interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana for Monday, December 26, 2022, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 8.2988 and a selling price of 8.3072.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 10.00 and sold at a rate of 11.50.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 10.0200 and a selling price of 10.0325 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 9.9633 and a selling price of 9.9741.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.00 and sold at a rate of 14.50.



ESA/ BOG
