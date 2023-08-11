We are strengthening Ghanaian institutions in the market - German Ambassador

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, has shed light on the multifaceted efforts undertaken by the German Embassy to enhance trade and economic cooperation between Germany and Ghana.

In an exclusive interview with Doreen Abanema Abayaa on GhanaWeb Special, Ambassador Krull emphasized that while Germany has transferred trade policy competence to the European Union (EU), the embassy remains deeply engaged in creating a level playing field and promoting collaboration.



"Germany is an important economic powerhouse in the middle of Europe," he stated.



He went on to clarify the division of trade-related responsibilities between Germany and the EU, noting that "everything that is related to economic trade treaties and so on, that is run in Brussels."



However, the German Embassy in Ghana plays a vital role in ensuring fair competition and supporting German companies in the Ghanaian market, he added.



Ambassador Krull also highlighted quality control initiatives in the construction sector, aimed at ensuring products meet the specified standards.



"We are trying to strengthen the Ghanaian institutions in the market," he added, emphasizing the collaborative approach taken by the embassy to support local institutions in enhancing market dynamics.

One of the cornerstones of the embassy's efforts lies in its collaboration with a network of German institutions based in Ghana.



Ambassador Krull noted the significant role played by the Delegation of German Commerce and Industry in Ghana and the German Chamber.



"With them, we try to encourage German companies to come to Ghana to participate in trade fairs," Ambassador Krull explained.



He highlighted recent participation in trade fairs focused on the construction and mining sectors while adding that these events provide opportunities for German companies to showcase their products and services in Ghana and explore potential partnerships.



The ambassador stressed the importance of reciprocation, mentioning that the embassy also encourages Ghanaian companies, including small and emerging enterprises, to participate in trade fairs in Europe, particularly in Germany.



These fairs offer invaluable insights into international market trends, enabling entrepreneurs to stay informed and make strategic decisions.

"There are some very, very important trade fairs in Germany. These companies and these entrepreneurs can, within a few days, get a clearer idea of where the international market is going these days. So that is also a very important tool for increasing bilateral trade," Ambassador Krull stated.



Watch the full interview with Doreen Abanema Abayaa on GhanaWeb TV below:











ADA/AE