We can’t allow poverty, under-development to be Africa’s narrative – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has emphasised the need to redefine Africa's narrative, steering it away from the shadows of poverty and under-development.

He underscored the continent's abundance of natural and human resources, rejecting the notion that Africa's destiny should be shaped by external influences thousands of miles away.



In his address at the Full Circle Africa Economic Conference on December 28, 2023, President Akufo-Addo urged Africans and individuals of African descent to take charge of their narrative, asserting that self-perception should prevail over external stereotypes.



Drawing inspiration from the words of Jamaican Reggae artist Peter Tosh, who declared, "don't care where you come from, as long as you're a black man, you're an African," the President highlighted the interconnected destiny of black people worldwide with the African continent.



Calling for a collaborative effort, President Akufo-Addo envisioned Africa as a hub for investment, progress, and prosperity.

He stressed the importance of preventing the youth from seeking a better life abroad and urged a shift towards making Africa a desirable place for growth and opportunity.



The President stressed the significance of mutually beneficial cooperation between Africa and the African Diaspora, envisioning them as partners for shared growth and development.



Nana Akufo-Addo called for collective action to maximize the dividends of these relationships, setting the stage for a more positive and empowered narrative for Africa.