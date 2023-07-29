We don't require initial fees for loan application, acquisition - MASLOC

MASLOC

The MicroFinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) under the Office of the President has cautioned the general public against fraudsters.

In a statement signed by the Head, Business Development and Corporate Affair, Eleanor J.A Tettey stated that loan application and acquisition procedure of MASLOC requires no initial fees.



“Furthermore, staff of MASLOC do not under any circumstance place calls to individuals, inviting them to apply for our facilities from our institution,” Eleanor Tettey stated.

Attached is the full statement



