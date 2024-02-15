We'll get GRA to introduce faceless assessment system - Amin Adam

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam says one of his main goals is to ensure a robust revenue collection system

The newly appointed finance minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has assured that his office will enable the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to introduce a faceless assessment system.

According to him, the anonymous evaluation process will ensure a robust revenue collection system. He believes that this will help strengthen the country's finances and achieve its expenditure targets.



Speaking in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show, Adam Amin said, “We have heard that people are being harassed. All these are going to be streamlined so that you have a friendly approach and also we will get the GRA to introduce a faceless assessment system to ensure that we maximise revenue collection…and to be able to meet our expenditure target.”



Amin Adam also vowed to 'aggressively' pursue revenue collection by taking the initial step to visit various market areas and revenue centres to motivate GRA personnel further to keep up their revenue collection efforts.



“Revenue collection will be pursued aggressively, So you are going to see me moving around the revenue centres, the ports, the airport and the market areas to encourage the staff of GRA to collect more revenue but also to institute a friendly approach to collecting revenue," he noted.

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam was appointed as finance minister after a reshuffle by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on February 14, 2024.



He has since pledged to stick to the government's policies and programmes outlined in the 2024 budget.



