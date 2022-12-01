6
We’ll not reduce transport fares despite reduction in fuel prices – True Drivers Union

True Drivers Union has asked Ghanaians who have requested commercial drivers to reduce transportation fares as a result of lower fuel prices to stop.

The Union has stated that it will not lower transportation fares.

The True Drivers Union’s Public Relations Officer, Yaw Barimah, stated that there is no justification for such a reduction.

He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that drivers have not even considered such a suggestion from Ghanaians.

He stated that the current transportation fares would remain unchanged.

“We are aware that the cost of fuel has decreased. We would desire to reduce transportation fares, but we are not prepared to do so. We will not even lower fares by one pesewa. There has been no change. As a result, we are unwilling to lower transportation fares,” he said.

“If a thief steals from you and you chase him down and he gives you back some of what he stole from you, do you celebrate and clap for him?” he asked.

He claimed that the cost of fuel had risen above normal levels in the past, as had the cost of spare parts, so "why should we reduce transportation fares?"

