We’ll reciprocate if you move Accra-London flights to Gatwick – Govt to British Airways

British Airways

The Aviation Ministry has objected to British Airways’ (BA) decision to move Accra-London flights from the Heathrow Airport to Gatwick.

In a correspondence to an earlier complaint to Airline, the Ministry had indicated that the no consultation had been made to arrive at the move and found it unfair for a decision to be made in its current unilateral nature.



This means all London-Accra-London bound BA flights will originate and terminate at the London Gatwick Airport from the end of March 2021.



According to the government, the move forms part of a number of dissatisfactory treatment and service rendered Ghanaian passengers on BA’s watch.



“We wish to remind you about the unpleasant experience of similar unilateral decisions in the past by British Airways such as moving the Ghanaian passengers from terminal 5 to Terminal 3 at the Heathrow Airport without due consultation with the Ghanaian authorities.”

The letter signed on January 20, 2021, further added that “even the Boeing 747 aircraft that was used for several years to serve Ghanaian passengers was unsuitable and visibly old and several complaints about the aircraft were deliberately ignores.”



On the back of these, the Aviation Ministry said it will not condone the latest determination by the carrier and is ready to back its position with some action.



“The Ghanaian authorities will advise itself and take a reciprocal decision on behalf of our passengers in the coming days if our call for British Airways to rescind its decision on the movement to Gatwick Airport is not heeded,” the government said.