Business News

We’ll reduce transport fares - GPRTU

File photo of policemen passengers struggling for a car

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) says the easing of the restrictions for trotros and taxis came to them as great news.

Vice-Chairman for the GPRTU, Mr. Robert Sarbah indicated they have consistently called on authorities to have them load to full capacity because they had incurred losses.



He also described the call for the reduction in transport fares as good and stakeholders in the transport sector have all agreed to reduce transport fares.



He, however, disclosed the decision to reduce the fares ended inclusively as the stakeholders could not agree on a percentage.



He told Accra based Citi FM that the stakeholders will tomorrow [Tuesday, July 28, 2020] meet again and finalise on the percentage to reduce the fares.



He said the reduction will not be 15% percent, which was the increment announced recently but added, the reduction will be reasonable.

He further disputed claims that the loading to full capacity will spread the coronavirus.



He argued the wearing of the face masks will help in containing the virus.



Government has in consultation with the leadership of transport operators, lifted the COVID-19 restrictions in the transport sector.



However, the wearing of masks in vehicles and aircrafts, and the maintenance of enhanced hygiene protocols, remained mandatory, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced in his 14th COVID-19 update address to the nation on Sunday night.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.