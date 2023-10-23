We need continuous training for lawyers in international trade

Lawyers urged to learn international trade

Source: GNA

Mrs Pamela Serena Nantogmah, a Lawyer and Trade Consultant, has called for the need for continuous training and capacity building for lawyers in the international trade space.

She said international trade was a technical area, and to navigation into the space, required a deeper understanding of the technicalities, to address trade related issues head on, hence the need for continuous training.



Mrs Nantogmah said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a comprehensive training session organised by the EU-funded Compete Ghana Programme, under the auspices of the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI).



This formed part of the 10 training modules earmarked to ensure a smooth implementation of the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA).



The Compete Ghana Programme offers technical assistance to MOTI in the implementation of the EPA and related accompanying measures.



Participants were drawn from Law Firms, Ghana Revenue Authority, Food and Drugs Authority, and others, and were trained on the Trade Defense Measures and Trade Remedies under the EPA.



Key points covered in the training included introduction to the Trade Remedies, Trade Defense Instruments, World Trade Organisation, EPA, ECOWAS and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) frameworks, Anti-Dumping and Safeguard Actions, Subsidies and Countervailing Measures, among others.

Mrs Nantogmah said the training was important for lawyers because with the establishment of the AfCFTA agreement, more lawyers navigated into areas of international trade, hence the need for the capacity building to help them operate well within that terrain.



Mr Nicholas Gebara, the Team Leader of the Compete Ghana Programme, said the Trade Defense Mechanisms were part of the agreement between the EPA and the EU, as well as elements found in the AfCFTA agreement.



He said within these, there were some gaps which needed to be filled in terms of capacitating Law Firms and understanding the mechanisms of Trade Defense and Dispute Settlements.



“For that reason, we have invited a number of lawyers from Law Firms to explain to them about those types of mechanisms to enable them qualify to be involved in terms of potential Defense Measures that have been taken by Ghana”



“Once you understand the mechanisms of Trade Defenses and Remedies, you can apply that internationally on any other trade agreement,” he added.



Mrs Linda Ampomaa, a legal practitioner, said lawyers navigating into international trade after the AfCFTA agreement was laudable because businessmen and women were assured of proper legal advice as to when they wanted to venture into businesses with others in the sub region.