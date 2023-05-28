0
We need to grow the private sector; it's surest way out of poverty – Western Regional Minister

Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah 12 Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah is Western Regional Minister

Sun, 28 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Western Regional Minister has called for the growth of the private sector, adding that it is a sure way out of poverty.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah said this on Thursday, May 25, 2023, when he launched the Jesse Roland Enterprise (factory and projects) situated in the Shama District in the Western Region.

According to him, the rice processing factory is green-oriented and is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

''As Western Region positions itself as a model Region in Ghana, we believe that we can readily do so by practising Entrepreneurial Governance,'' he said.

He added that this is by making sure that ''we have a system that puts us as an Enterprise Western Region and also, mainstreaming the youth throughout the SDGs."

Mr Darko-Mensah stated that the project has all the components of the region's vision.

He commended SNV, the Netherlands government's partner, for the seriousness it attached to the green project and for its exploits in the Western Region.

The minister also lauded Jesse Roland Enterprise for spearheading the development of the local economy.

He encouraged the out-growers to collaboratively ensure the successful operation of the factory.

Mr Darko-Mensah noted that the government believes in production and would always work towards creating the enabling environment for the establishment of factories.

He further emphasised that if Ghana continuously supports the private sector, it would be competitive on the external markets.

He urged the workers to help Jesse Roland Enterprise to grow to serve generations.

He admonished the youth of the area, especially the graduates, to be entrepreneurial so that together, they can solve Ghana's employment challenges.

