We're happy you chose Ghana as headquarters for India Africa Trade Council - Ga Mantse

Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

The Ga Mantse (King), Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, and the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi(Mp) have pledged the support of the Ga Traditional Council and the Government of Ghana for the India Africa Trade Council (IATC).

They expressed their profound gratitude to the IATC for selecting Ghana as its headquarters for the West and Central Africa regions.



Speaking at the maiden IATC Trade submit held in Accra on October 18, 2022, at the World Trade Center, the Ga Mantse said he was excited about Ghana hosting the West and Central Africa headquarters of the Council.



He therefore pledged his fullest support to the IATC.



Hon. Baafi who doubles as Member of Parliament for the people of Juabeng South and Deputy Trade Minister, urged members of the IATC to embrace Ghana's flagship industrialization programme, the One District One Factory (1D1F).



Hon. Baafi promised the doors of the Government of Ghana will always be open to investors, saying the Government will always support investors.

IATC Delegation Visits Ghana



The Global President of IATC, Dr. Asif Iqbal, was in Ghana to attend the submit and to also present to Dr. James Gnanaraj Rajamani, his letter of credence, confirming his appointment as the Chairman of IATC West and Central Africa.



Mr. Iqbal was accompanied to Ghana by his vice, Mr. Wali Kashvi and Trade Commissioner of Telanga State,India, Krishna Vamsi.



In his address at the submit, Dr. Iqbal admonished businessmen and women to take advantage of international trade liberalization policies to ensure effective growth of the business communities.



On his part, Dr. James Rajamani assured his readiness to live up to his responsibilities in coordinating the activities of the Central and West Africa sub regions.

Recognition



The three management directors of IATC were presented with certificate of recognition from IATC Global Head Office based in India.



They are: Dr. Immanuel Rajamani, Executive Director, International Protocol; Neelesh Bhatia, Executive Director, Finance and Administration; and Mr.Peter Mensah, Executive Director, Operations and Corporate Affairs.



Attendees



The submit attracted several key personalities from industry, the diplomatic community, government, religious leaders, traditional leaders and the security agencies.

In attendance at the submit were: the Board Chairman of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Kwame Acheampong Boateng, Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs of Sierra Leone, Dr. Memunatu Pratt;



the Chief of Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh ; the Ahafo Regional Minister, Hon. George Boakye; Bono East Regional Minister, Akwasi Adu Gyan; member of the Board of IATC and the Chief Executive Officer of the EIB Network, Mr. Nat Adisi (Borla Ray);as well as some selected Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).



About IATC



The idea is India Africa Trade Council came about in 2020 during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.



IATC is a non-governmental organization established in consultation with the various heads of Trade bodies in Africa and the presidents/representatives and professionals of repute from the entire Indo-African region.

It was formed with a view to giving the business communities of both India and Africa a voice and a tool to foster development.