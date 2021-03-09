We've never encountered food shortage since we closed our borders - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has claimed in his first State of the Nation Address for his second term that Ghana has not experienced a food shortage since the country's borders were closed.

This, he noted, can be attributed to the planting for food and jobs initiated by this government.



He told parliamentarians that during the period of the pandemic, there has been no food shortage rather, there have been increases.



President Akufo-Addo said the closure of the country’s borders tested our food resilience and meant that Ghana has to depend more on the food the country produces.



He said we have seen were increases in maize and rice yields with Ghana become an exporter of food commodities to other countries.



The President was hopeful Ghana is determined to take advance of the free African inter-trade to produce more and export more.

He opined that the planting for food and jobs, rearing for food and jobs, one district one factory among others were bold initiatives that have helped the country.



He said the government is determined to end the overreliance on cocoa and increase the production of other cash crops.



He says under 1D1F, 232 projects are currently being implemented.



