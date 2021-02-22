We’ve suspended 10% increment of transport fares - Association

Trotro mate shouting for passengers

The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana says the planned increment of transport fares by 10% has been suspended.

The Association had planned to increase fares today, Monday, February 2021, due to the increment of some taxes at the DVLA and the ports.



Chairman of the group, Mr. William Owusu speaking Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 Fm last week stated that the service charge at DVLA increased to 15%, with the tariffs on spare parts hitting 40%, and the tariff on Lubricants increased by 25%.



He said: "Due to the rapid increase of these services, we are calling on all Ghanaians to comply with the introduction of the new fare coming Monday.”

But speaking to Nyankonton Mu Nsem today, Monday, February 21, 2021, he said they suspended the decision as leadership is engaging with authorities on the matter.



He said the suspension of the increment is only for three weeks, and if their concerns, were not addressed, they would increase fares by not 10% but 20%.