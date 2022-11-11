We want 40% not 20% commission – Lotto writers fight NLA

Protesting Lotto wrriters

Thousands of lotto writers have expressed their displeasure about the National Lottery Authority's (NLA) directive for a new 20 per cent commission to be enforced.

The angry lotto writers are wondering how the commission could be reduced especially at this time of economic hardship.



They expressed their frustration during a stakeholders' meeting with the Ghana Lotto Operators Association (GLOA) and the Concerned Lotto Agents Association of Ghana (CLAAG).



The emergency meeting was on sensitisation and the mode of enforcement for the 20 per cent commission for Writers as directed by the NLA.



Some of the lotto writers were clad in red and holding placards that read: “We don’t want any 20% but 40% instead; Sammy Awuku must go; Leave Banker to Banker alone; 20% of what? We no go gre; Chop chop money keke, Sammy Awuku,” among others.



Some chanted “We want 40%," and added that, "if you can’t increase the commission then nobody should reduce it."

The Executive Secretary of the Concerned Lotto Agents Association of Ghana, Mr Tawiah Duah, reading a statement said: “It has become necessary to convene a meeting between Ghana Lotto Operators Association (GLOA), Private Lotto Operators (PLO), Concerned Lotto Agents Association of Ghana (CLAAG) and Lotto Writers because about a week ago, an announcement was made by GLOA and PLO in the media that effective that day [31 October, 2022], commissions paid to lotto writers were reduced from 30 per cent to 20 per cent. That meant a whopping 10 per cent reduction in their income levels.



"This announcement was implemented and was met by agitated writers given the already existing hardship in the economy.



"This situation has therefore resulted in several incidence of near altercations between lotto writers and their respective agents.



"This coupled with numerous outpouring of angered Writers expressing themselves through voice calls, WhatsApp and SMS messages to our offices and Executive Officers demanding for sustained nationwide demonstrations against the reduction until such a time that it will be reversed.



GLOA, PLO and CLAAG have therefore convened this important meeting to calm the nerves of Lotto Writers as CLAAG has already written to the National Lottery Authority (NLA) to register its grievances [concerning] the reduction in commissions.

"It is our hope to seek [an] amicable solution to the problem at hand, of course with the active participation of GLOA.



"If, however, by Friday, 11 November 2022, the matter has not been resolved, CLAAG will again invite its members to reconvene and decide on its next line of action."



All the members of the Ghana Lotto Operators Association (GLOA) were present to listen to the concerns of the Lotto Agents and the Lotto Writers.



The Chairman of GLOA, Noah Afonope assured the lotto agents and operators to rest assured and believe that something good will come out of their meeting with the NLA.