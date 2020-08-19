Business News

'We want John Kuma out, he's doing govts bidding' - GPRTU

A photo of demonstrators holding placards

Some driver unions have today, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 held a demonstration in protest against the decision by John Kuma, the current Chairman of the Ghana Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to seek reelection.

According to the demonstrators, Mr Kuma has turned the GPRTU into a political party.



They allege that President Akufo-Addo has through the Transport Minister, Titus Glover hijacked the union.



They also claimed the government says he can only work with John Kuma and his current executive hence an election which was slated for September last year has not been held.

Reporting from the grounds, Rainbow Radio’s Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi said the demonstrators comprising members of True Drivers Union, Concerned Drivers and others held cards with some of the inscriptions reading "Transport Minister Stay Away, Kwame Kuma a Flop to GPRTU, We Don’t Need You”.





