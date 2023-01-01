We won't act if complainant seeks redress in court on same matter - BoG

The Bank of Ghana Headquarters

The Central Bank has indicated that it will not act on complaints brought before it by any customer of a financial institution in the case where the complainant is seeking redress in Court on the same matter.

In a circular issued on ‘Financial Literacy on Complaint Resolution Procedure’, the BoG said it would only act on the complaint once the matter is taken out of Court at the discretion of the complainant.



“Note that the Bank of Ghana will not address your complaint if you are seeking redress in court on the same issue. Your complaint will be handled only if the matter is withdrawn from court at your discretion.”



The Central Bank further called on the general pubic to lodge complaints to their respective financial institutions once they are dissatisfied with certain services being offered to them.

“You have a right to complain to your financial service provider if you are not happy with their services. You may lodge your complaint with the service provider in a language of your choice. Expect a response within five working days,” the BoG explained.







MA/FNOQ