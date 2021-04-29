We won’t defend anyone culpable of illegal mining – Small Scale Mining Association

Government has launched a campaign to clamp down on illegal miners

The Head of Communications at the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners has revealed that the association will not shield anyone arrested for engaging in illegal mining.

The government has launched an operation imploring the military to rid of galamseyers operating in water bodies and unapproved areas.



Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has also charged MMDCEs to go hard on illegal small scale mining.



However, reacting to the action by government to clamp down on illegal miners, Mr Francis Opoku, the Head of Communications at the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners noted that the association won’t interfere with the works of the military.

"To our members, they should ensure that they don’t engage in illegal mining. We are not going to support or fight for anybody who will perpetuate in any form of illegality," he said.



Mr. Opoku urged the military to be calm when engaging the miners since some of the operators have been approved by the Minerals Commission to engage in small-scale mining.



“Once they go on assignment, they should know that there are people who have been given licenses to work and they comply with the Mineral Commissions stipulated distance from the water bodies,” Mr Okoku told Citi TV.